Normalization of Russia-US relations require impetus on both sides — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in accelerating the process of normalizing relations with Washington but an effort on both sides will be needed for that, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

“Certainly, we would like to see stronger momentum, and we are committed to that. However, moving forward requires impetus from both sides,” Peskov emphasized, responding to a TASS question about the Kremlin’s assessment of the progress in thawing Russia-US relations and whether it has slowed due to challenges in the Ukrainian settlement.

"We continue to be interested and hope that the process will gain momentum," Peskov added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Russia and the slow progress on the Ukrainian settlement and announced his intention to shorten his previously set 50-day deadline for a deal to 10-12 days.

He also stated that he was no longer interested in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, without specifying the nature of the contacts he referred to. Nevertheless, the US leader indicated his willingness to expand trade relations with Russia once the conflict in Ukraine is peacefully resolved.