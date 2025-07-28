Russian diplomat slams E3 position on Iranian nuclear program as irrational

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The position of the E3 nations, namely the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, on the settlement of disputes around the Iranian nuclear program is absolutely irrational and raises questions, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The Europeans’ position raises doubts and leaves me asking a lot of questions," he said. "They are behaving absolutely irrationally and this has been going on since 2022, when they blocked the finals phase of the work on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program."

He said that he doesn’t think that it was a mere coincidence that Israel’ strikes were conducted on the following day after an anti-Iranian resolution had been passed under the E3 pressure. "Although the Europeans deny this, saying that they have nothing to do with the strikes, but de facto they are creating an atmosphere where such attacks become quite real," Ulyamov emphasized.