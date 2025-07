GENICHESK, July 29. /TASS/. Russian forces have prevented an attempt by Ukrainian troops to land on the Tendra Spit in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The enemy once again tried to land on the Tendra Spit in the early hours of July 28. Our fighters spotted four enemy boats and immediately opened fire on them," Saldo specified.

"This is not the first time that the enemy has tried to land on our spits. Ukraine continues to send its citizens to certain death," Saldo stressed.