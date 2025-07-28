LUGANSK, July 28. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in killed and wounded near the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week have amounted to almost 3,900 servicemen and foreign mercenaries, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Russia’s Battlegroup West has inflicted the most damage, he added.

"Here’s the analysis of the course of the special military operation on the borders of the LPR during the past week. The losses of Ukraine’s armed formations in the responsibility zone of the battlegroups North, South and West over the given time period have amounted to about 3,895 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries which is 125 more compared to the previous reporting time period. The most damage to enemy military personnel was delivered in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup West operating in the area of Kupyansk and Svatovo-Kremennaya in the LPR," he said, having analyzed data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert added that Russian forces also eliminated two tanks, 47 field artillery guns, 22 radio-electronic warfare and counterbattery stations, 54 munitions depots as well as almost 190 various enemy combat vehicles.