Russia fights West all by itself, plus dialogue with 'reasonable' voices: Lavrov weighs in

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. Russia is fighting against the entire collective West alone for the first time in history, against an adversary that is dead-set on destroying the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

The top Russian diplomat said that he sees Nazism making a comeback in the West, but despite this, Russia is ready for dialogue with any reasonable voices left in Western countries. Moscow’s main demands to the West are that NATO stop expanding towards Russian borders, and that realities on the ground be acknowledged in the Ukraine conflict.

TASS has gathered the key takeaways from what the Russian foreign minister said.

On West’s desire to crush Russia

For the first time in history, Russia is fighting against the entire West alone: "We’ve got a lot on our plate. Our main task is to defeat the enemy. For the first time in history, Russia is fighting alone against the entire West. During World Wars I and II, we had allies. Now, we have no allies on the battlefield. So we must rely on ourselves, and there is no room for weakness."

The West demands Russia immediately cease fire and leave things where they are in order to give "a respite" to Ukraine, allowing it to be rearmed. "I think with each passing day, we can see that the Europeans really want to inflict a defeat on us."

Western elites don’t hide their readiness to kill Russian soldiers, which "European elites are almost taking for granted."

On revival of Nazism

The forces that wanted to destroy Russia are being reborn in Europe, where the "vaccine" against Nazism is wearing out: "Until now - even during the Cold War - dialogue went on, allowing the opposing camps to better understand each other’s intentions, with the biggest goal being to prevent a major war. However, Europe has lost this instinct, and similarly, the vaccine against Nazism has begun to wear out. The forces that wanted to destroy Russia in the past are being reborn in Europe, and now, they have chosen Ukraine to serve as the battering ram against us, simply welcoming everything it is doing."

The West’s efforts to trigger conflicts are in line with its desire to remain in power and retain the position of a hegemon: "The West cannot be just ‘a key player,’ it has to be the top dog."

On demands for resolving Ukraine conflict

Russia’s conditions for resolving the conflict with Ukraine include an end to attempts to drag Kiev into NATO and expand the alliance, as well as the need to recognize the realities on the ground: "We insist on what is our legitimate demand, that is, on ensuring our security: there should be no dragging Ukraine into NATO and no NATO expansion at all. The bloc has already expanded close to our borders despite the promises that were made and the documents that were approved. And finally, the realities enshrined in our Constitution need to be recognized; it’s a crucial demand."

On West’s aggressive plans in Asia Pacific

After what the West did in Iran, the Middle East and Ukraine, it is now setting its sights on the Far East and Asia, including the Korean Peninsula: "A multipolar world is being formed. This is an objective process that cannot be stopped by introducing sanctions, waging tariff wars, or triggering real wars, the way the West is planning operations in the Far East, the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the East China, and generally in Southeast and North Asia, including the Korean Peninsula - after what they did in the Middle East, Ukraine and Iran."

On Russia-US dialogue

Dialogue between Moscow and US President Donald Trump’s administration shows that some sanity remains in the West. "The dialogue that we maintain with the Trump administration indicates that there still are reasonable people in the West. They have quite serious support, which is evident from developments inside the United States."

US President Donald Trump is "a pragmatic person; he doesn’t want wars," and he is ready for dialogue. "Unlike his predecessor Mr. Biden and the current European elites - including Ursula von der Leyen, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and the like - he is open to dialogue."

On US-EU deal

The trade deal between the US and the EU will lead to the further deindustrialization of Europe, making investment flow to the US instead of Europe: "This will prove to be a powerful blow: first of all, it will affect energy prices and trigger an outflow of investment from European industries and agriculture."