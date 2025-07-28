What Trump will do when ultimatum on Ukraine expires is anyone’s guess — British columnist

LONDON, July 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not disclosed what measures he would take if the deadlines for resolving the Ukraine conflict are missed. Despite a toughening of America's stance on the timeframe for reaching an agreement, the consequences of ignoring it remain unclear, reports The Guardian.

"The key question that remains open: what will Trump actually do when the clock runs down to zero?"

Earlier, Trump indicated that he would shorten the deadline for an agreement between Russia and the United States on Ukraine to just 10-12 days.