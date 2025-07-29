{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russia’s Rostov nuke plant continues to operate normally amid reports of drone attack

"All of the plant's four power units are connected to the grid at a power level based on the dispatch load schedule," the statement reads

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 29. /TASS/. The Rostov Nuclear Power Plant in southern Russia continues to operate normally amid reports of a drone attack on the city of Volgodonsk, the facility said in a statement on Telegram.

"The Rostov NPP continues to operate normally. All of its four power units are connected to the grid at a power level based on the dispatch load schedule," the statement reads.

Earlier, Acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said that air defenses were repelling a drone attack on Volgodonsk, near which the Rostov nuke plant is located.

Russia's domestic policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian drone attack on village in Russia’s Belgorod Region leaves woman injured
According to the Region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast trauma and numerous shrapnel injuries to her arms
Read more
What Trump will do when ultimatum on Ukraine expires is anyone’s guess — British columnist
According to the report, despite a toughening of America's stance on the timeframe for reaching an agreement, the consequences of ignoring it remain unclear
Read more
New anti-Russian sanctions ready, need to be approved by Congress, Trump — envoy
US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg emphasized that the restrictions are aimed primarily at Russian oil exports
Read more
Trump still wants conflict in Ukraine to be settled — Rubio
US leader is becoming "increasingly frustrated that despite having very good interactions with Vladimir Putin and phone calls, it never leads to anything," the Secretary of State noted
Read more
French Prime Minister calls conclusion of EU-US trade agreement ‘dark day’ for EU
"The agreement is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, gathered to affirm their values and defend their interests, went to subordination to the United States," Francois Bayrou said
Read more
NACB director previously prosecuted for bribing voters for Tymoshenko bloc
Before the trial began, Krivonos filed an amnesty request because he had a dependent minor child
Read more
Russian court sentences Paraguayan mercenary Carvallo to 24 years in prison
In October 2023, armed with automatic rifles, heavy firearms, explosives and military equipment, he illegally crossed into the Kursk Region
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine leaders' summit
"This war has to end now," the Turkish president said
Read more
FACTBOX: Aeroflot cancels dozens of flights after hacker attack paralyzes IT systems
The airline has cancelled 49 round-trip flights to and from Moscow
Read more
Russia will not have significant macroeconomic effects if EU rejects its oil
Europe was consistently withdrawing from becoming the key selling market for Russian energy resources, Dmitry Kuznetsov from the Gaidar Institute said
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Kiev regime loses almost 3,900 troops, mercenaries near LPR in one week — expert
Russia’s Battlegroup West has inflicted the most damage, Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin to agree on a meeting soon — Lukashenko’s press secretary
"Some topics should not be discussed over the phone", Natalia Eismont said
Read more
Ukraine suspends its commitments under Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe
Apart from that, participants in the meeting decided to step up efforts to terminate a number of international agreements with Russia and Belarus, as well as within the CIS
Read more
Iran warns it will respond to any new Israeli, US attacks — Iran’s foreign minister
According to Abbas Araghchi, during the 12-day war, the US and Israel were indeed able to cripple Iran's nuclear infrastructure, but they did not diminish Tehran's determination to continue enriching uranium
Read more
Kiev’s abandonment of territorial claims to lead to success in talks — expert
US President Donald Trump "is serious about trying to resolve the Ukraine Russia conflict and is doing the best that he can, considering the fact that it takes two willing parties to resolve any conflict," American political commentator Steve Gill added
Read more
Zelensky signs law expanding Ukraine Security Service
The law also authorizes SBU officers to use weapons and combat vehicles for the sake of defense
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about ceasefire agreement between Cambodia, Thailand
The sides had agreed on an immediate ceasefire, with will take effect at 00:00 local time on July 29
Read more
European Commission warns Kiev about potential suspension of financial aid — newspaper
According to FAZ, the warning was issued following an attempt on July 21 to strip Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence
Read more
Ukrainian army tests new Western UAVs with daily attacks on southern Russia — lawmaker
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, Western countries claim that Vladimir Zelensky independently decides to target residential areas of cities, but the drone systems supplied to Kiev operate through Starlink
Read more
Aleppo taken by 350 militants while 30,000 gov’t troops retreated without fight — Putin
The Russian president recalled that no Russian land troops had been deployed to Syria, with Russia having only an airbase and a naval base
Read more
Paris court questions Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov again — media
According to the sources, Durov arrived at the Paris courthouse at 10 a.m. local time
Read more
Kalashnikov holding improves fast attack craft
High-speed assault boats and troop-carrying craft used in the area of the special military operation are proactively used not only for personnel carriage but also in special mission, Kalashnikov said
Read more
Trump warns US ready to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities again
The US leader said that the US would do so if Iran attempted to rebuild its nuclear faciliies
Read more
Man who opened fire in central Manhattan dead — police
The police specified that the situation is under control
Read more
Russian military success, Kiev’s weakness may enable conflict end before 2026 — expert
Steve Gill noted that the European "coalition of the willing" to provide further military and financial aid to Kiev is fraying, while Western media acknowledge that Zelensky has lost control of the domestic situation
Read more
Russia announces its withdrawal from Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
Accoridng to the Russian foreign ministry, the treaty has exceeded its mandate and no longer serves its original tasks
Read more
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
Read more
Japan to deploy missiles with 1,000-km range in 2026 to deter China — Kyodo
After the spring of 2026, Type-12 land-based missiles are to be deployed in another area of Kyushu Island
Read more
Russia to take strict approach to Western proposals to restore relations — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Russia now knows only too well what the West’s words really cost
Read more
Russian deputy foreign minister sees defense spending of NATO countries as ‘staggering’
According to Alexander Grushko, the money for this comes from taxpayers.
Read more
Next decade will be difficult, partially because of NATO — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that there are no longer potential threats, but real security problems, of course, around Ukraine
Read more
Flight delays noted in two regional airports of Central Russia
A flight to St. Petersburg from the Tunoshna Airport of Yaroslavl and two flights from the airport of Ivanovo were delayed on Monday, customer support services of the airports said
Read more
Putin says it’s right that Navy Day celebrated by naval drills, not parade
The Russian president once again congratulated sailors on Navy Day
Read more
Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits down to 17.22% in mid-July
The rate was at the level of 17.91% in early July and 18.32% at the end of the last month
Read more
US trade embargo against Cuba must be lifted — Medvedev
The rapprochement between the two countries stalled after Republican Donald Trump took office in January 2017
Read more
Russia, South Africa have great cooperation opportunities and need to use them — analyst
According to the researcher, South Africa and Russia are currently being affected by events taking place around the world
Read more
Russia as USSR’s successor has right to veto Austria joining NATO — ex-foreign minister
According to Karin Kneissl, the Treaty for the re-establishment of an independent and democratic Austria, signed by the four victorious powers on May 15, 1955, "also serves as the legal basis for neutrality"
Read more
Thirty dead, 80,000 evacuated in Beijing due to rainstorms
Twenty-eight of the victims were residents of the Miyun District in the northern part of the city
Read more
Trump sees opportunity to boost trade with Russia if settlement on Ukraine reached
The US president said that Russia has a lot of valuable things
Read more
Time plays against Ukraine, as Kiev loses ground in conflict with Russia — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said he had tried to explain to Vladimir Zelensky that for Ukraine, "this war is lost"
Read more
Dollar climbs above 83 rubles on Forex
The euro surged to 94.36 rubles accordingly
Read more
Macron’s remarks make earlier call with Putin ineffective — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia "is open to dialogue with any country, including European nations"
Read more
Kiev begins to target ZNPP environs, not facility itself — Russian diplomat
"Most Western countries are well aware that the Ukrainian side was the one that struck the ZNPP," Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Russian space agency chief announces plans for meeting with new NASA head
According to Dmitry Bakanov, a meeting with Sean Duffy, US secretary of transportation and acting NASA director, is expected to take place during the Russian delegation’s visit to the United States
Read more
IAEA chief Grossi could come to Russia in late September — envoy
Rafael Grossi could make his next trip to Russia around the end of September, when the 80th anniversary of the nuclear industry is celebrated in the country
Read more
ISS deorbiting program to take about two and a half years — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Bakanov arrived in Houston, Texas, for the first meeting in eight years between the heads of the Russian and American space agencies
Read more
Rostec calls Solntsepek flamethrower joker in card deck
TOS-1A effectiveness was numerously confirmed in the zone of the special military operation
Read more
Thailand's army accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire
"After the ceasefire was announced, there were reports of unrest in the Phu Makua area caused by the Cambodian side, which led to an exchange of fire between the two sides that continued until this morning," army spokesman Ritcha Suksuwanon said
Read more
Medvedev responds to new Trump ultimatum with stark warning
"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war," Dmitry Medvedev
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 79.58 rubles for July 29
The official euro rate was lowered by fourteen kopecks to 93.206 rubles
Read more
Putin tells Netanyahu of importance of Syria’s territorial integrity in call — Kremlin
The Russian president "among other things, emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic"
Read more
German lawmaker says EU-US deal should never become reality
Anton Hofreiter expressed the opinion that the EU has once again shown weakness
Read more
Trump announces plans to reduce 50-day deadline for deal on Ukraine
According to the US leader, a deal could have been reached four to five times
Read more
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Read more
Russian frigate, nuclear sub, Bastion system live-fire missiles in sweeping naval drills
The exercise brought together over 15,000 naval personnel, more than 150 combat ships and vessels, 120 aircraft, 950 items of military and special hardware and 10 coastal defense missile systems
Read more
Russia to shutter 20 crossings on Ukraine border on August 1
The list includes 13 road and 7 railroad crossings
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about ceasefire agreement between Cambodia, Thailand
The agreement will come into force at 7:00 on p.m. July 28, Moscow time
Read more
Witkoff would like to reach settlement in Ukraine before end of Trump’s term in office
"We get that peace deal, because it should happen," special envoy of the US leader stressed
Read more
Ukrainian troops flee Kharkov Region’s Radkovka after Russian army strikes — expert
The Russian military is mopping up the area near the village and conducting demining operations
Read more
Trump eats von der Leyen, EU in bad deal with US — Orban
"The US president is a heavyweight negotiator, while the president of the European Commission is a lightweight," the Hungarian PM emphasized
Read more
UK Prime minister set to present plan to recognize Palestine this week — newspaper
According to the article, seven cabinet members are pressuring the prime minister to recognize the Palestinian state
Read more
Ukrainian army retreats from Boikovka in Donetsk region to third defensive line — expert
"In Boikovka, Ukrainian militants had been suffering heavy casualties over a long period of time," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russian government introduced gasoline export ban for producers by August 31
The decision was applicable to non-producers only before
Read more
US not gaining access to Brazil's mineral resources — president
According to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, only 30% of Brazil's territory has been explored so far, with the rest still to be developed jointly with partners
Read more
Trump reiterates sanctions on Russia coming unless deal gets done soon
The US leader stated his intention to announce a shortened 10-12 day deadline for Russia and the US to reach a Ukraine agreement
Read more
Multinational and multi-religious Syria may cease to exist — former top diplomat
According to Karin Kneissl, Syria has been in a state of collapse since 2011
Read more
Kremlin calls reports of alleged hacker attack on Aeroflot ‘alarming’
Earlier, Aeroflot warned of a possible adjustment to the flight schedule due to a failure in the operation of information systems
Read more
Israel to continue cooperating with US, EU to provide aid to Gaza — Netanyahu's office
According to it, the Israeli army had previously announced a suspension of hostilities in "key populated areas of Gaza" every day from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time to ensure the safe delivery of aid
Read more
Trump says he has standing invitation to visit China
"I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi," the US president added
Read more
Questions remain about inclination of Russian space station’s orbit — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Bakanov did not specify which orbital inclination options are currently being considered
Read more
Houthis take ten sailors from ship they sank to Yemen, Russian national among them
According to one of the sailors, the ship’s captain did not respond to the Houthi’s signals to stop and did not notify the crew about that
Read more
Durov leaves Paris court after 9-hour questioning
Pavel Durov declined to comment to reporters waiting outside
Read more
France launches investigation into potential contract to kill Netanyahu's lawyer
It is noted that Rudy Terranova was detained by police on July 21 as part of the investigation into this case
Read more
Palestinian administration would agree to deployment of international force in Gaza — PM
According to Mustafa, these forces would not replace the Palestinian security forces
Read more
Novaya Zemlya facility prepared for resumption of nuclear tests — Russian general
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS that Russia was considering a resumption of nuclear tests amid the United State’s policy of escalating tensions
Read more
Typhoon Co-May to hit Shanghai on July 29-31
Currently, the tropical storm is near Okinawa, moving in the north-western direction
Read more
Trump says he 'got along' with Putin, deal on Ukraine could still happen
For now, according to the US president, Ukraine settlement talks haven’t made any meaningful progress
Read more
Ukraine gets drones, armored personnel carriers from Latvia
In 2019, Finland and Latvia initiated a program to introduce a modern armored vehicle, which also involves Sweden and Germany
Read more
Indian ambassador defends Russian oil purchases
Indian refineries are buying feedstock in more than thirty countries, including Russia
Read more
Principles of relations with Kiev to take shape after special military operation — Kremlin
As the Russian president’s press secretary pointed out, "if the parties manage to embark upon the path of a diplomatic settlement, then this would already proceed under the variant preferable for us"
Read more
Five people, including police officer, killed in Manhattan shooting — TV
Among the dead is a New York police officer
Read more
The Netherlands declares two Israeli ministers personae non gratae — TV
The document states that Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir "have repeatedly contributed to inciting violence against the Palestinian population"
Read more
Russian stock market plunging amid Trump’s statements
The yuan accelerated to 11.207 rubles
Read more
Iran says Mossad sought to stage riots in Tehran during war
Israel struck Evin Prison on June 23, damaging some buildings, the Iranian judiciary said
Read more
China ready to work with BRICS countries to defend multilateral trade — Foreign Ministry
Guo Jiakun commented on the White House’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods
Read more
Netanyahu discusses Iranian issue with Putin — PM’s office
According to the Kremlin press service, during the telephone conversation with Netanyahu, Putin emphasized Moscow’s willingness to engage in efforts to seek a negotiated resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 1.49% to 2,730.98 points
Read more
US to monitor ceasefire between Cambodia, Thailand — prime minister
Read more
Trump's trade deal 'squashes' Europe, Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev noted that although the US leader was inconsistent in his statements and moves, he was quite consistent in one thing: he "aggressively advances his country’s economic interests"
Read more
Russian diplomat slams E3 position on Iranian nuclear program as irrational
Mikhail Ulyanov said that he doesn’t think that it was a mere coincidence that Israel’ strikes were conducted on the following day after an anti-Iranian resolution had been passed under the E3 pressure
Read more
Major changes may occur within Ukraine during Trump's ‘ultimatum’ period — Kneissl
Former Austrian foreign minister added that no significant changes in bilateral relations between Moscow and Kiev should be expected during this time
Read more
Russia fights West all by itself, plus dialogue with 'reasonable' voices: Lavrov weighs in
The top Russian diplomat said that he sees Nazism making a comeback in the West
Read more
Netherlands adds Israel to list of threats to national security — newspaper
According to the report, the Jewish state is attempting to "influence politics and public opinion abroad, including in the Netherlands"
Read more
Russia fighting against entire West alone — Lavrov
"So, Russia must not lapse into or show weakness," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Putin tells Netanyahu he is ready to help in negotiations on Iran's nuclear program
Israel fundamentally does not accept Iran's sovereign right to develop civilian nuclear energy, since it assumes that Tehran will use the acquired technologies for military purposes
Read more
EU cannot fulfil promise to invest $600 bln in US economy — Politico
According to the report, all the funds will go to the US from the private and not from the public sector, and Brussels has no authority over it
Read more
Russian troops start battles for liberation of Dimitrov in Donetsk region, says DPR head
The Ukrainian battlegroup has found itself in a very difficult situation in that frontline area, Denis Pushilin noted
Read more
US-EU trade deal to cause Europe’s further deindustrialization — Lavrov
"Europe would spend $750 billion on purchasing American energy resources, primarily liquefied natural gas and nuclear energy, while completely refusing to purchase Russian energy resources," the Russian foreign minister stated
Read more
OPCW to consider Russia's query on Kiev's use of banned weapons — Russian envoy in Vienna
Mikhail Ulyanov added that there are no grounds for critical remarks against the OPCW for now
Read more
First direct flight from Moscow lands in Pyongyang
The Russian delegation and crew members were greeted with flowers
Read more