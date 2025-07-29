Russia’s Rostov nuke plant continues to operate normally amid reports of drone attack

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 29. /TASS/. The Rostov Nuclear Power Plant in southern Russia continues to operate normally amid reports of a drone attack on the city of Volgodonsk, the facility said in a statement on Telegram.

"The Rostov NPP continues to operate normally. All of its four power units are connected to the grid at a power level based on the dispatch load schedule," the statement reads.

Earlier, Acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said that air defenses were repelling a drone attack on Volgodonsk, near which the Rostov nuke plant is located.