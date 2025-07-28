Putin tells Netanyahu he is ready to help in negotiations on Iran's nuclear program

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. During a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Moscow’s willingness to engage in efforts to seek a negotiated resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

The Kremlin’s press service stated, "In light of the recent escalation in the Iranian-Israeli confrontation, Russia has expressed its readiness to assist in every possible way to facilitate a diplomatic solution concerning Iran’s nuclear program."

Israel fundamentally does not accept Iran's sovereign right to develop civilian nuclear energy, since it assumes that Tehran will use the acquired technologies for military purposes. The United States adheres to a similar stance. On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, the United States entered the conflict and attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. By June 24, all parties announced a ceasefire, but in general, the atmosphere of instability and mistrust towards each other remains in the Middle East.