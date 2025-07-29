Malaysia's status as BRICS partner opens new opportunities for country — Russian lawmaker

GENEVA, July 29. /TASS/. By becoming a BRICS partner country Malaysia opened up new opportunities for economic cooperation with all of the group’s member countries, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

She made the statement at a meeting with Malaysia’s House of Representatives Speaker Johari Abdul on the sidelines of the 6th World Conference of Parliament Speakers in Geneva.

"Russia from the very start supported this desire of Malaysia, which is opening up new opportunities for economic cooperation with all BRICS countries. Today, it is one of the most effective integration associations, gaining political weight and significance, and is one of the pillars of the emerging multipolar world. Its value lies in the fact that all countries are friends in the interests of developing their national economies on a respectful and mutually beneficial basis, with no one country dominating," the lawmaker said.

Matviyenko also mentioned that work is underway to prepare a state visit to Russia by the supreme ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, and announced plans to send a representative delegation to Malaysia in September to participate in the next General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

In addition, the two lawmakers discussed the development of interregional cooperation and interaction in the field of education.