Norwegian charge d'affaires handed protest note over restrictions against Russian vessels

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Norwegian charge d'affaires Ragnhild Johansen was called in to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and handed a note of protest over restrictions on Russian fishing vessels, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On July 29, the Norwegian charge d'affaires in Russia, R. A. Johansen, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He was handed a note of protest in connection with the unlawful restrictive measures imposed by the Norwegian side in July against fishing vessels of Russian companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, which are fishing in the exclusive economic zone of Norway in accordance with the 1976 bilateral intergovernmental agreement on mutual relations in the field of fisheries," the statement says.

The Foreign Ministry said that Johansen was told that these unfriendly measures were a gross violation of bilateral agreements in the field of fisheries, "undermining the long-standing effective system of management and regulation of fishing for joint fish stocks in the Barents and Norwegian Seas. Oslo's irresponsible actions are not only fraught with the collapse of the entire complex of bilateral relations in the field of fisheries and negative consequences for their participants, but also jeopardize further rational exploitation of marine biological resources in the North Atlantic."

In the note, it said that Norway must faithfully fulfill its obligations to Russia under the 1976 fisheries agreement and to abandon steps restricting the legitimate activities of Russian fishing vessels in the exclusive economic zone of Norway.

"If Oslo is not ready to return to fulfilling the conditions prescribed by the 1976 agreement, the Russian side will take the necessary measures to protect the interests of domestic fisheries," the ministry concluded.