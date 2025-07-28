UK Prime minister set to present plan to recognize Palestine this week — newspaper

LONDON, July 29. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to present a plan to recognize the State of Palestine this week, The Times reported.

The newspaper attributes this move by the head of government to growing pressure from the ruling Labour Party, led by Starmer. According to the article, seven cabinet members are pressuring the prime minister to recognize the Palestinian state, thus fulfilling a promise contained in the Labour Party's election manifesto, which does not specify a timeframe. The party returned to power in July 2024 after winning the general election with this promise. The Times noted that approximately 130 backbenchers from the ruling party — nearly one-third of the parliamentary faction — are demanding the recognition of Palestine.

The newspaper quoted a Starmer spokesperson who said that the prime minister "shared the plans he is working on with other European leaders to bring about a lasting peace" in the coming days, recognizing "the "inalienable right" of Palestinians to have their own state.