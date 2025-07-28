Russian government introduced gasoline export ban for producers by August 31

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian government made the decision to temporarily restrict gasoline exports for producers of petroleum products until August 31, 2025, the Cabinet said on its Telegram account.

The decision was applicable to non-producers only before.

"The government extended gasoline export restrictions in force until August 31, 2025 (inclusive) to direct producers of petroleum products. The decree to that effect was signed," the Cabinet said.

"The decision was made for the sake of stability of the situation in the domestic fuel market during the high seasonal demand period and agricultural field activities," the government added.

TASS reported last week, citing sources, that authorities were drafting the decision to ban gasoline exports for producers since August 1 of this year, with options of introducing restrictions for one or two months being discussed. The gasoline export restrictions applies now to non-producers only until the end of August.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that the government may introduce the complete export ban, including for producers, if the need arises. Authorities were to assess the situation in the fuel market to understand the need for such measure.