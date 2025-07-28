ISS deorbiting program to take about two and a half years — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The draft International Space Station (ISS) deorbiting program has already been developed and is expected to take about two and a half years, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov announced.

"A draft program for deorbiting the station has already been developed. According to experts, the process will take about two and a half years in total," he stated.

Bakanov arrived in Houston, Texas, for the first meeting in eight years between the heads of the Russian and American space agencies. "We plan to discuss continuing the cross-flight program and extending the operation of the International Space Station. We will also discuss the activities of the Russian-American working group on safely deorbiting the ISS and flooding it in a designated area of the ocean," he said.

On July 28, Bakanov reported that Roscosmos and NASA had reached a consensus that the ISS should operate until at least 2028, though it will likely remain in demand until 2030.

The ISS has been in orbit since November 20, 1998. The station weighs approximately 435 tons, and with docked spacecraft, it can reach 470 tons. Participants in this project include Russia, Canada, the United States, Japan, and the European Space Agency (ESA), which comprises Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France, Sweden, and Switzerland.