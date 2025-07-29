Trump says he has standing invitation to visit China

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he is not looking for an opportunity to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as soon as possible, but has already received an invitation to visit China.

"The fake news is reporting that I am seeking a ‘summit’ with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not seeking anything!" he wrote on his Truth Social page.

"I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter," the US president added.