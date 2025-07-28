Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Boikovka and Belgiyka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfield, ammo depot

Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on a Ukrainian military airfield and an ammunition depot over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by airborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting the infrastructure of a military airfield and a warehouse storing ammunition, missile armament and components for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 1,340 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 165 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 250 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 270 troops, a tank and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 395 troops, a tank and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 205 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 55 troops and six jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Khrapovshchina, Kondratovka, Yunakovka and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ambarnoye and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 165 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and five artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a counterbattery radar station and an ammunition and materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Torskoye, Shandrigolovo and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Druzhelyubovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, 18 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Shcherbinovka, Katerinovka, Seversk, Chasov Yar, Aleksandro-Shultino and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 270 personnel, a tank, four motor vehicles and four artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 395 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 395 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and nine armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, an infantry regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Novoukrainka, Udachnoye, Chunishino, Muravka and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 395 personnel, a tank, nine armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier, a HMMWV armored vehicle and a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle of US manufacture, five motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an Israeli-made RADA radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Chervonoye and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sosnovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region" the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 205 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 55 Ukrainian troops and six enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 55 [Ukrainian] military personnel, three motor vehicles, six electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and two materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 139 areas over past day

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 203 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 203 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 203 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 73,153 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,363 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,581 multiple rocket launchers, 27,929 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,813 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.