SHANGHAI, July 28. /TASS/. Typhoon Co-May will bring strong winds and torrential rains to Shanghai and other major cities in China on July 29-31, China Meteorological Administration has said.

On the evening of July 29, the typhoon will reach China’s Zhejiang province. The port city of Ningbo will be in the storm’s path.

Currently, the tropical storm is near Okinawa, moving in the north-western direction.