MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Multinational and multi-religious Syria may disappear, turning into a unitary Sunni state, Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister and head of the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues (GORKI), a research center at St. Petersburg State University, told TASS in an interview.

"The Syrians I talk to say that, despite all the difficulties, they have tried for decades to stay in their country and build a life. But now, more and more people are seriously considering migration. This will mean the end of that multinational, multi-confessional Syria where Christians, Assyrians, Ismailis, Kurds, Alawites, and Druze lived alongside Sunnis," Kneissl noted. "Such a diverse, multifaceted Syria may disappear, giving way to a unitary Sunni state ideologically close to ISIS or Al-Qaeda (movements banned in Russia - TASS)," the former top diplomat pointed out.

State of disintegration

According to Kneissl, Syria has been in a state of collapse since 2011, for more than 14 years. The politician pointed out that the current authorities in Damascus control the city itself, but not the Kurdish areas. "It is already clear that a significant part of southern Syria is also beyond their control. Who controls the south? First and foremost, Israel," she said. "Since the beginning of the year, Israel has crossed the demilitarized zone, violating all agreements in force since 1974. They are carrying out airstrikes on Damascus, exercising de facto military control over vast territories in the south, and building military fortifications there," the head of the research center said. She added that "the US is putting strong pressure on the Kurds, and Turkey even more so."

Kneissl also noted that the Syrian people are deeply anxious. "People are afraid that new mass killings will follow. And this is a very real fear. Anyone who does not fully align with Damascus's official ideology, or its Sunni-Arab paradigm, may be at risk. We have already seen this with the Alawites. The same is happening now with the Alawites and the Druze. It could affect the Kurds, too. Moreover, it could threaten Christians," the former foreign minister noted.