Russian lawmakers ready to dial up cooperation with North Korea — senior lawmaker

GENEVA, July 29. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers are ready to redouble efforts to engage with North Korea, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

She made the statement at a meeting with North Korea’s Supreme People's Assembly Chairman Pak In-chol, which took place in Geneva on the sidelines of the 6th World Conference of Parliament Speakers.

"The resilience of our ties has passed the test of strength. We are delighted to note the continuing intensification of political dialogue at all levels," she said. "Russian parliamentarians are ready to step up engagement through parliamentary channels."

According to the lawmaker, the upper house of the Russian parliament, as the chamber of regions, is keen to be actively involved in the process of bilateral cooperation.

"It is no longer just the border regions of the Far East, which are familiar with North Korea, that are showing a direct interest. We need to move forward," Matviyenko said.

She also mentioned that in November 2024, the Federation Council approved the ratification of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea. The treaty was signed on June 19, 2024, in Pyongyang by the leaders of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

The meeting in Geneva was also attended by Federation Council Deputy Chairman Konstantin Kosachev and State Duma Deputy Chairman Pyotr Tolstoy.