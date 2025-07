MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Indices of the Russian stock market are in the red amid recent statements of US President Donald Trump, while the yuan is on the rise, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.04% to 2,743.57 points. The RTS Index fell by 1% to 1,086.43 points. The yuan accelerated to 11.207 rubles (up fifteen kopecks).

The US leader said today that he plans to reduce the 50-day period he earlier set for reaching an agreement on the settlement in Ukraine.