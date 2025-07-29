Russia continues special op, would like to protect its interests peacefully — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia continues to protect its interests in the format of the special operation in Ukraine despite the statements by US President Donald Trump. That said, Moscow emphasizes that it would like to achieve results peacefully, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"The special military operation continues," he said in the context of Trump’s statements on reducing the timeframe for the settlement in Ukraine. "And we also remain committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and to ensuring our interests in the course of this settlement," Peskov noted.

Trump said earlier that the US would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington fail to reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days. However, he announced on Monday that he was disappointed with Russia and the settlement progress, which is why he shortened the period to 10-12 days.