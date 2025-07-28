Questions remain about inclination of Russian space station’s orbit — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Many unresolved questions remain about the inclination of the orbit of Russia’s future space station (ROS) - international cooperation in orbit will depend on this a great deal, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov has said.

"Right now there are many questions about the inclination of the orbit and about international cooperation. The ability of cosmonauts to dock, undock, and move between two modules will depend on the orbit that we choose, on the orbit that the United States and other countries select for their future orbital station," Bakanov said in an interview with RBC TV.

Work is currently underway in Russia on the prospective Russian orbital station (ROS). Plans have long been voiced to launch ROS into a polar orbit with an inclination of about 97 degrees. This would allow observation of the entire territory of Russia and the strategically important Northern Sea Route, but at the same time it would bring new risks associated with radiation and other factors. Bakanov did not specify which orbital inclination options are currently being considered as an alternative to the high-latitude ROS orbit, which was mentioned previously.