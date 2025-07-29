Germany is actively participating in hysterical Russophobia, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Germany is very actively participating in fanning hysterical Russophobia in Europe, everything is being done to create an image of Russia as an enemy, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"Germany is very actively participating in fanning hysterical Russophobia in Europe. Germany is trying to play a leading role here, too. Everything is being done to create an image of our country as an enemy," Peskov said.

"A variety of resources is being used for this, and this work is continuing, to our great regret. This is clearly not in the interests of the peoples of European countries," he added, answering a question about statements by German politicians concerning Russia.