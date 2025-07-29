Yemen’s Houthis say they struck Israeli airport with hypersonic missile

DOHA, July 29. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis struck Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, said Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the group.

"The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a unique military operation by attacking Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport - TASS) with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type," he said on the rebel-owned Al Masirah television channel.

"The operation successfully achieved its goal."

According to the spokesman, the attack suspended operations at the main Israeli airport.

On Tuesday evening, the Israel Defense Forces said the military had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. An air raid alert was issued in several areas of Israel. According to a TASS reporter, sirens also blared in the Tel Aviv area.