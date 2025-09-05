Poverty rate in Russia falls from 11.3% to 7.2% from 2014 to 2024 — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Over the past ten years, Russia’s poverty rate has declined from 11.3% to 7.2%, reflecting a positive trend, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In all Far Eastern federal subjects, poverty has decreased. Yes, it is still higher than the national average, and there is work to be done. However, overall, I emphasize, the trend is good and positive. Across Russia, from 2014 to 2024, the poverty rate fell from 11.3% to 7.2%," he said.

The president specified that in certain Far Eastern regions, poverty levels are below the national average. For instance, in Sakhalin it stands at 5.3%, in the Magadan Region at 5.9%, and in Chukotka at 4.4%.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.