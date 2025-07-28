Trump announces plans to reduce 50-day deadline for deal on Ukraine

LONDON, July 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to reduce his 50-day deadline for an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

"I'm going to reduce that 50 days <...> to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer, what's going to happen," he said, while responding to reporters’ questions at a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

According to Trump, a deal could have been reached four to five times.

"I've spoken to President Putin a lot; I got along with him very well," the US president pointed out. "We thought we had that settled numerous times. <...> And I say, that's not the way to do it. So we'll see what happens with that," he added.

On July 14, Trump said that the US would impose tariffs of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners unless an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict was achieved within 50 days. He added that Washington had decided to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Kiev as long as the EU paid for arms shipments. NATO will coordinate the process, the US leader added.