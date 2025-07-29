IN BRIEF: What is known about drone incident in Minsk

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. Belarusian air defense systems neutralized a drone; it fell down in Minsk, injuring no one, the Belarusian defense ministry said.

TASS has collected key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the incident

Belarus’ air defense systems intercepted the flight of a drone in the country’s airspace, it was brought down in Minsk, the defense ministry said.

The ministry said it was enhancing control over the country’s airspace.

According to the Belarusian Investigative Committee, the drone’s fragments fell down near a residential building, damaging several passenger cars.

No one was hurt, people were not evacuated from the building.

Investigation

The drone that was brought down in Minsk earlier today was stuffed with TNT and shrapnel-filled metal ball bearings, the press service of the Belarusian Investigative Committee said.

Investigators surveyed the area.

Belarus’ Investigative Committee opened a criminal case.