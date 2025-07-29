Putin-Trump meeting still not on substantive agenda — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is currently not on the active agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"This matter [of a Putin-Trump meeting] was not on the substantive agenda before, and it remains so now," the spokesman stated when asked whether the possibility of such talks was still being considered, particularly in light of Trump’s recent remarks expressing no interest in speaking with Putin.

Earlier, the US leader stated he was no longer interested in speaking with his Russian counterpart, though he did not clarify what type of discussions he was referring to or their potential topics. Trump also expressed disappointment with Russia and the lack of progress in the settlement process, prompting him to reduce the original 50-day timeframe for Moscow and Kiev to reach an agreement to just 10-12 days.