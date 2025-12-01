Situation in Guinea Bissau’s capital calm but tensions remain — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The situation in Guinea Bissau’s capital city is relatively calm but with some trouble zones, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy told TASS.

"The situation in the city and around the embassy remains relatively calm. The streets are gradually filling with life. Thus, on November 28, the military command lifted the ban on free movement of people (which implies opening the borders) and the curfew from seven in the evening to six in the morning. Orders were also given to immediately resume the work of private and public schools, markets, shopping malls," the spokesperson said.

On November 30, all government institutions, including ministries and agencies, were instructed to resume work. "However, the command has banned all protest actions, rallies, strikes and other demonstrations capable of undermining public order and security in Guinea Bissau," he noted.

"Nevertheless, tensions remain," the spokesperson said. "On Saturday, November 29, supporters of opposition candidate Fernando Dias attempted to stage protest actions demanding that the election results be announced. The protests were suppressed. On the same day, armed people ransacked the headquarters of the opposition parties PAIGC (the African Party for Independence of Cape Verde - TASS) and PRS (Party for Social Renewal - TASS)."

However, according to the embassy, despite an order from the authorities in power, many schools have not yet reopened.

On November 26, the military staged a coup and seized power in Guinea-Bissau, ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. The putschists suspended the operation of all government institutions and announced that the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order had assumed control in Guinea-Bissau. General Horta Inta-A was appointed as the transitional president of Guinea-Bissau and was sworn in on November 27.

The military also ordered to stop counting votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections, the results of which were supposed to be announced on November 28. The ousted president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, was running for re-election for a second term.