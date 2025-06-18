Iran takes full control of Israel’s airspace — agency

TEHRAN, June 18. /TASS/. Iran’s Air Force took full control of Israeli skies in its recent attack, the IRNA news agency reported, citing a statement by the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Today’s attack made it clear that we have gained full control of the sky over the occupied territories (Israel - TASS), and that their residents are entirely defenseless against Iranian missile strikes," the IRGC stated.

The IRGC also called on the residents of Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek neighborhood to evacuate, the Mehr news agency reported.

Earlier, the Israeli military identified two missile launches from Iran.