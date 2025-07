TEL AVIV, July 18. /TASS/. A missile launched from Yemen toward Israel was intercepted, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS)," it said.

Earlier in the day, sirens sounded in many parts of Israel, including in Tel Aviv, a TASS correspondent said.

No casualties or damage were retorted.