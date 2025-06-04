Russia, Ukraine to agree on date of new round of talks after memorandums are studied

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Participants in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations should review the draft memorandums with peace proposals received from each other and after that set the date of the next round of talks, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, it will take some time to examine the draft memorandums that have been exchanged," Peskov said at a news briefing. "As the sides are ready, they will finalize the date of the next round."

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. During the slightly more than an hour-long meeting, the sides spoke Russian. They exchanged documents with their vision of ways to settle the conflict.

Moscow’s document provides for two options for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The first one implies a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops and other paramilitary units from Russia’s territory, including the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to a distance off the Russian border that would be agreed upon by the parties in accordance with the approved provision.

The second ceasefire scenario is based on a package resolution comprising 10 points. These include a ban on the redeployment of Ukrainian troops, except their withdrawal to a distance off the Russian borders that would be agreed upon by the parties, a halt of mobilization and beginning of demobilization in Ukraine.

Apart from that, it provides for the cessation of foreign military aid to Ukraine, including the provision of intelligence and satellite communication services, as well as the refusal of other countries’ military presence in Ukraine and the engagement of foreigners in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led Ukraine’s delegation, said that Kiev proposes to hold another round of talks sometime between June 20 and 30.