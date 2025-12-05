MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. An 11-year-old Russian girl was added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) extremist website, TASS has learned.

The girl, Polina, was accused, among other things, of propaganda and attempting to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity. In addition, the website published personal information about her mother and grandmother.

This is not the first time minors aged between 2 and 17 have been entered into the database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), who was 12 at the time, was doxed. The website admins accused the girl of "taking part in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." For her part, Savenkova argued that "posting children’s personal data on similar websites is a violation of children’s rights."

The Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify individuals allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the past few years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.