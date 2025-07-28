Rostec calls Solntsepek flamethrower joker in card deck

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Rostec called Solntsepek heavy flamethrower a joker in the card deck of the Nuclear, Chemical, Biological (NCB) Protection Troops due to its unique characteristics.

"Solntsepek heavy flamethrower is definitely a joker in the NCB deck of cards. The unique thermobaric projectile destroys practically everything. The long shock wave penetrates shelters and bunkers, fills all cracks of the landscape. It thus has a penetrating impact. TOS-1A effectiveness was numerously confirmed in the zone of the special military operation," it said on Telegram.

The thermobaric projectile spreads dry mixture and explodes it. A fuel and air explosion follows. The temperature is above 1000 degrees Centigrade. A TOS-1A salvo covers 40,000 square meters, which is six football pitches.

Ukrainian units always hunt the flamethrowers with drones, artillery and other weapons. The vehicle has reinforced armor, additional protection. It deploys in 90 seconds and fires a full salvo in ten seconds.

TOS-1A 220mm heavy combat vehicle weighs 44.3 tons and has a crew of three men. It carries a package of 24 tubes. Minimal fire range is 400 meters and maximum - 6,000 meters. The time of a full salvo is 6 seconds. The munition is an unguided missile with incendiary or thermobaric warhead. The mixture creates an aerosol cloud which triggers fuel and air explosion. TOS-1A is specifically effective in mountains and fortifications.