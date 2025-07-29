US leader ‘frustrated’ by EU inactivity during trade talks — newspaper

BRUSSELS, July 29. /TASS/. The passive stance of the European Union (EU) during the negotiations with the United States on reciprocal tariffs led to US President Donald Trump’s 'frustration,' the Politico newspaper wrote, citing a senior US official.

Over the first 13 virtual and in-person meetings between the EU authorities and the US administration, Brussels did not make Washington a single offer, the US official said. "The president was just completely frustrated by their lack of momentum; they were really … meeting and talking, but not doing anything. Then he sent the letter and everything changed — they realized he was serious, they realized they had significant risk if they did not come to the table," he noted.

The US official added that the US administration privately gave a much tougher assessment of the EU actions than Trump did publicly.

Trump said after a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday that Washington and Brussels had agreed on 15% tariffs on all European goods entering the American market, while the EU will not levy duties on goods from the United States.

Earlier, the Trump administration promised to impose new trade tariffs of 30% on all EU exports. Trump called the agreements reached with the European Union "the biggest deal ever made.".