Man who opened fire in central Manhattan dead — police

NEW YORK, July 29. /TASS/. The man who opened fire in central Manhattan and injured at least two people, including a police officer, is dead, the New York Police Department reported on its official X page.

The police specified that the situation is under control and the attacker, who acted alone, is dead.

According to the Associated Press news agency, the incident occurred Monday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m. GMT) in an office building on Park Avenue, which houses major financial companies, the National Football League headquarters, and the Consulate General of Ireland. TV footage shows people leaving the building with their hands raised.