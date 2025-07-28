US not gaining access to Brazil's mineral resources — president

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28. /TASS/. The United States will not gain access to Brazil's mineral resources, as the country will choose its own partners with whom to interact on the matter, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"I recently read an article stating that the US is interested in Brazil's critical minerals. <...> If they are so important, then I will take them for myself. Why should I give them to someone else?" the president said while attending the opening ceremony of a new thermal power plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the head of state, only 30% of Brazil's territory has been explored so far, with the rest still to be developed jointly with partners.

Earlier, Lula da Silva announced Brazil's intention to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the joint extraction of critical minerals. On May 13, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that the two countries had begun discussing the joint extraction of uranium and lithium.