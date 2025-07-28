Netanyahu discusses Iranian issue with Putin — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, July 28. /TASS/. The situation around Iran was the focus of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation between the two leaders was on the issue of Iran," it said.

According to the Kremlin press service, during the telephone conversation with Netanyahu, Putin emphasized Moscow’s willingness to engage in efforts to seek a negotiated resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

Israel fundamentally does not accept Iran's sovereign right to develop civilian nuclear energy, since it assumes that Tehran will use the acquired technologies for military purposes. The United States adheres to a similar stance. On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, the United States entered the conflict and attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. By June 24, all parties announced a ceasefire, but in general, the atmosphere of instability and mistrust towards each other remains in the Middle East.