IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 74 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

A drone strike killed a car driver in Russia’s southern Rostov Region; drone debris damaged railroad tracks in the town of Salsk in the Rostov Region, causing delays in train traffic, which has now been restored.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- According to the ministry, 43 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 22 over the Rostov Region, six over the Kaluga Region, two over the Smolensk Region and one over the Leningrad Region.

Consequences

- A drone strike killed a car driver in the town of Salsk, Acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- The roof of a private house was damaged and its windows had been shattered, the governor added.

- According to Slyusar, falling drone debris caused dry grass to catch fire in the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.

- The Russian Railways company said that the movement of trains through Salsk had been suspended due to drone debris falling on railroad tracks.

- The windows of two cars were damaged in a train headed from Novokuznetsk to Kislovodsk.

- According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties; no evacuation was necessary.

- In addition, a parked cargo train caught fire; a firefighting train was dispatched to combat the blaze.

- Russian Railways said later that passenger train traffic through Salsk had been restored, bypassing the damaged area.

- Efforts are underway to restore the overhead system, with the Russian Railways doing everything possible to reduce train delays, the company added.