Russia fighting against entire West alone — Lavrov

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. For the first time in its history, Russia is battling the entire West without support, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have a lot to do. And the most important thing we need to do is to defeat our enemy. For the first time in its history, Russia is fighting against the entire West alone. We had allies during both World War I and World War II. Now we have no allies on the battlefield. So, we must rely only on ourselves, we must not lapse into or show weakness," he said at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.