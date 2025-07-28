Houthis take ten sailors from ship they sank to Yemen, Russian national among them

DOHA, July 28. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel movement said they have evacuated to Yemen at least ten crewmembers from the Eternity C bulker that they attacked and sank in the Red Sea.

A video featuring the sailors was posted by the press service of the Houthi armed forces. The video also features photos with the names of ten Eternity C crewmembers, including a Russian national, who were taken to Yemen. Answering Houthis’ questions, the sailors said that the vessel was bound for the Israeli port of Eilat. "As for me, if I knew better I would have returned home before that," Russian sailor Alexey said.

According to one of the sailors, the ship’s captain did not respond to the Houthi’s signals to stop and did not notify the crew about that.

In early July, the Houthis attacked and sank two commercial ships off Yemen’s coast. Thus, the Magic Seas bulker, operated by Greece’s Stem Shipping, was attacked on July 6. Its 22 crewmembers were saved by the UAE Safeen Prism vessel. On the following day, the rebels attacked the Eternity C, operated by Greece’s Cosmoship Management. Reuters reported on July 9 that the ship had sunk after the attack. Commenting on that attack, the Houthis said that they had rescued several crewmembers, offered them medical assistance and took to a safe place.

There were 25 people, the crew of 21 Philippians and one Russian national, and three security officers, aboard the Eternity C. According to the latest update, ten people (eight crewmembers and two security officers) were rescued, the remaining 15 are missing.