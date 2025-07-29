MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The US and the UK convened a secret meeting at an Alpine resort, where it was decided that Vladimir Zelensky should be replaced as matter of urgency, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said in a statement.

"According to the information received by the Foreign Intelligence Service, in one of the Alpine resort towns, US and UK representatives recently organized a secret meeting with participation of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrey Yermak, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov, and the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, presently Ukrainian Ambassador to London, Valery Zaluzhny," the statement said.

"Prospects of replacing Vladimir Zelensky as head of the Kiev regime were discussed. All the participants of the meeting agreed that the issue was long overdue. The replacement of Zelensky, in fact, became the main condition for ‘resetting’ Kiev’s relations with the Western partners, first of all Washington, and for continuation of the Western aid to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia," the agency went on to say.