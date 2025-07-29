Russian troops liberate two settlements in Ukraine operation over past day

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two settlements in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations… Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,255 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,255 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 175 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 230 troops, three artillery guns and a foreign-made multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 155 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 425 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 200 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 70 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Pisarevka, Alekseyevka, Yunakovka, Andreyevka and Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ogurtsovo, Gatishche, Melovoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 175 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, eight artillery guns, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and an Israeli-manufactured RADA RPS-42 radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two counterbattery radar stations and four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns and a foreign-made multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Sredneye and Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kupyansk, Osinovo, Blagodatovka, Boguslavka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, 12 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk, Ivanopolye, Pleshcheyevka, Serebryanka, Seversk, Zvanovka, Chasov Yar, Aleksandro-Shultino and Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, a British-made Spartan armored personnel carrier, two HMMWV armored vehicles and a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle of US manufacture in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three Western-made artillery guns, a motor vehicle, two electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 425 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Chunishino, Artyomovka, Muravka, Udachnoye and Petrovskogo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 425 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Novopetrovskoye, Yanvarskoye and Maliyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Aleksandrograd and Novokhatskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 200 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and 14 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 70 personnel, two motor vehicles and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield, UAV pilot training center in past day

Russian troops struck a Ukrainian military airfield and an UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) pilot training center over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, a workshop for the production and a center for the training of pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 236 Ukrainian UAVs, Neptune missile over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 236 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and a Neptune missile over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Neptune long-range missile and 236 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 73,389 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,375 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,583 multiple rocket launchers, 27,948 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,855 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.