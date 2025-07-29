Russian drone units destroy three firing positions of Ukrainian armed forces

LUGANSK, July 29. /TASS/. A Lancet drone crew of Russia’s Battlegroup South has identified and hit three enemy firing positions, the battlegroup's press service said in a statement.

"Servicemen of the Second Separate Artillery Brigade used Lancet drones to identify and destroy the crew of an enemy D-30 howitzer, as well as a self-propelled artillery system, leaving the enemy without fire support and making it possible for assault teams of Battlegroup South to advance," the statement reads.

Moreover, a drone unit of the Seventh Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade took out a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer near the settlement of Dronovka. "Members of the artillery unit carried out a strike on an enemy artillery position, which destroyed a howitzer, its ammunition and the crew operating it," the battlegroup press service specified.

Units of Battlegroup South continue to advance along the entire line of contact. Drone operators constantly conduct reconnaissance missions, identifying and destroying enemy means of fire support.