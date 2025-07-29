ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 29. /TASS/. Daily drone attacks on southern regions of Russia, which serve as a logistics hub for supplying new territories, are aimed at testing new Western drones in combat conditions, State Duma lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS.

For the past two weeks, Russia's southern regions have been subjected to daily drone attacks, resulting in damage to residential buildings, cars, and transport infrastructure.

"The West is currently supplying large quantities of various types of drones because technology and equipment are improving. Naturally, assemblies or entire kits are being delivered to Ukraine to test their technical specifications in real time in a combat environment. The Rostov Region is an important territory for them because the region is a logistics center for supplying the historical territories, as are other regions in southern Russia," the lawmaker said in response to a TASS question about the increase in Ukrainian attacks on southern Russia.

According to him, Western countries claim that Vladimir Zelensky independently decides to target residential areas of cities, but the drone systems supplied to Kiev operate through Starlink, owned by billionaire Elon Musk. At the same time, the EU and NATO countries are also involved in targeting these drones.

Earlier, the UK Defense Ministry reported delivering 50,000 military drones to Ukraine in less than six months, as well as an additional 20,000 as part of a coalition led by the UK and Latvia. The ministry also announced its intention to purchase additional missiles for air defense systems jointly with Germany.