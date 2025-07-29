Trump gives Russia ten days to get Ukraine deal done, otherwise tariffs coming

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The Washington administration wants to reach an agreement with Russia on resolving the conflict in Ukraine in 10 days, otherwise it will impose import duties, President Donald Trump told reporters aboard his plane on the way from Aberdeen to Washington.

"10 days from today," the American leader said in reply to a question about how he would reduce the previous 50-day deadline.

"And then we're going to put on tariffs and stuff and I don't know if it's going to affect Russia, because it wants to, obviously, keep the war going, but we're going to put on tariffs and the various things that you put on, it may or may not affect them, but it could."