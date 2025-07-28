EU cannot fulfil promise to invest $600 bln in US economy — Politico

BRUSSELS, July 28. /TASS/. The European Union will not be able to fulfil its promise given to US President Donald Trump to invest $600 bln in the American economy, the Politico news outlet said, citing sources.

According to them, all the funds will go to the US from the private and not from the public sector, and Brussels has no authority over it. ""It is not something that the EU as a public authority can guarantee. It is something which is based on the intentions of the private companies," said one of the senior European Commission officials.

The $600 bln amount is anticipated to be set "based on detailed discussions with different business associations and companies in order to see what their investment intentions are," the news outlet said. However, politicians and analysts are sceptic on the idea of providing such level of investments on account of private companies.

"This part of the deal is largely performative," Nils Redeker from the Jacques Delors Center thinktank said. "Nobody can tell private companies how much they invest in the US," he noted.