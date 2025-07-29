Downed drone in Minsk was stuffed with TNT, shrapnel, say investigators

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. The drone that was brought down in Minsk earlier today was stuffed with TNT and shrapnel-filled metal ball bearings, the press service of the Belarusian Investigative Committee said.

An unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted by the Belarusian military in the early hours of July 29. The drone was jammed by electronic warfare tools and fell down near an apartment house in downtown Minsk, without detonating, the press service reported. The drone’s fragments damaged several passenger cars. No one was hurt. People were not evacuated from the building.

Investigators surveyed the area and "seized the drone’s hull and wing fragments, its engine, navigation instruments and the warhead stuffed with TNT and a large amount of metal shrapnel as damaging elements," the Investigative Committee wrote on its Telegram channel.

It also released a video featuring pieces of the drone inscribed in Ukrainian. One of the fragments said Made in Germany.