FACTBOX: What is known about situation with Aeroflot flights after IT system disruption

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot airline returned to performing flights as scheduled from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) on July 29 after an IT system failure brought down its information systems, the air carrier reported.

TASS has gathered the key details about the situation.

Aeroflot statement

- Aeroflot returned to performing flights as scheduled from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) on July 29 after a failure of its information systems.

- On July 29, 93% of flights from Moscow and back are planned to operate as initially scheduled.

- On July 28, the airline performed about 80% of the planned daily flight program.

- Meanwhile, adjustments to the schedule mainly affected flights to Moscow, while the regional part of the program was carried out in full.

About the failure

- On July 28, the airline cancelled 54 pairs of flights to Moscow and back due to a failure of information systems, the air carrier reported earlier.

- The cancellation of seven pairs of flights to Moscow and back on July 29 was also announced.

- The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia said that the airline’s information systems were disabled by a hacker attack.

- A case has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (unauthorized access to computer information).