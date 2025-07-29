Former UK ambassador 'not entirely sure' US thought through its Russia-sanctions plan

LONDON, July 29. /TASS/. US officials probably need more time to think through the impact of the secondary sanctions that US President Donald Trump is threatening to impose on countries that buy Russian oil, said Tony Brenton, a former British diplomat who used to serve as ambassador to Russia.

Such sanctions sound as if they would be "very damaging" for Russia, he said in an interview.

"But frankly, I can see real problems because the two most obvious countries, on which he would impose those tariffs would be China and India. Neither of them are likely to respond very well to tariffs imposed by the United States. I’m not entirely sure that the Americans have thought this through very far. And I’m sure over the next few days they will be thinking through what they can do," said Brenton, who served in Moscow from 2004-2008.

Exactly what the sanctions could look like remains to be seen as Trump hasn’t been too clear about the issue, according to the former diplomat. The Russian reaction depends on what he chooses to do and "to what extent that, in Mr. Putin’s eyes, causes real problems for Russia," Brenton said.

Trump warned on July 14 that the US will impose tariffs of about 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days. He also said Washington will continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe picks up the bill. NATO will coordinate the deliveries, he added.

On July 28, Trump shortened the timeframe for reaching a deal on Ukraine to 10-12 days.