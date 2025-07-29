Trump gains upper hand over EU, puts pressure on Britain — expert on meeting with Starmer

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has succeeded in asserting influence over the European Union, and now he is turning his attention to Britain. Andrey Koshkin, the head of the Political Science and Sociology Department at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, shared his insights with TASS regarding the recent meeting between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 28.

Previously, Bloomberg highlighted that the encounter between the US leader and the British Prime Minister revealed significant differences between them.

"Trump has dominated Europe, particularly in dealings with the European Union and the European Commission’s head, Ursula von der Leyen. Now, he is applying pressure on Britain. This is a natural progression - a resistance from Great Britain," Koshkin explained.

He further noted that Trump’s overarching approach appears to be one of exerting influence broadly. "He operates like a businessman who, wherever he goes, seeks to maximize his own benefit. At the political level, he tries to implement his business tactics - negotiations, pressure, deadlines, and changing conditions - often spontaneously and without extensive analysis," the analyst remarked.

In this context, Britain’s occasional disagreements with Trump are understandable. "Trump’s flamboyant personality means he sometimes makes conflicting statements, changing his stance from morning to evening. His bold ideas might compel Europe to bear significant costs - such as adopting complex energy sources, purchasing American weapons, or supporting Ukraine - often to their disadvantage. Business schemes that favor the US are often unfavorable for Europe. Naturally, this can lead to protests, disagreements, and attempts to negotiate," Koshkin added.

Despite these tensions, he emphasized that they are unlikely to cause any serious rift between Washington and London. "Historically, there haven’t been any profound conflicts between the Anglo-Saxons. While disagreements are common, they tend to seek compromise and reach consensus. England and America will always find a way to reconcile their differences," he concluded.